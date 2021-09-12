| 11.8°C Dublin

Afghan women can study but must wear Islamic dress in gender-segregated classes

The higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the Taliban government’s new policies at a news conference on Sunday.

Women stand inside an auditorium at Kabul University's education centre during a demonstration (Felipe Diana/AP)

Women stand inside an auditorium at Kabul University&rsquo;s education centre during a demonstration (Felipe Diana/AP)

Women stand inside an auditorium at Kabul University’s education centre during a demonstration (Felipe Diana/AP)

Women stand inside an auditorium at Kabul University’s education centre during a demonstration (Felipe Diana/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the higher education minister in the new Taliban government said.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, laid out the new policies at a news conference on Sunday, several days after Afghanistan’s new rulers formed an all-male government.

The world has been watching closely to see to what extent the Taliban might act differently from their first time in power, in the late 1990s.

During that era, girls and women were denied an education, and were excluded from public life.

Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul (Felipe Diana/AP)

Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul (Felipe Diana/AP)

Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul (Felipe Diana/AP)

Girls prepare for class at a school in Kabul (Felipe Diana/AP)

The Taliban have suggested they have changed, including in their attitudes toward women.

However, they have used violence in recent days against women protesters demanding equal rights.

Mr Haqqani said the Taliban did not want to turn the clock back 20 years.

“We will start building on what exists today,” he said.

However, female university students will face restrictions under the Taliban, including a compulsory dress code.

We will not allow boys and girls to study togetherAbdul Baqi Haqqani, Taliban higher education minister

Mr Haqqani said hijabs will be mandatory but did not specify if this meant compulsory headscarves or also compulsory face coverings.

Gender segregation will also be enforced, he said.

“We will not allow boys and girls to study together,” he said.

“We will not allow co-education.”

Mr Haqqani said the subjects being taught in universities would also be reviewed but did not elaborate.

The Taliban, who subscribe to a harsh interpretation of Islam, have banned music and art during their previous time in power.

