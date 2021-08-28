Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl on evacuation flight

Turkish Airlines cabin crew members pose with the newborn Afghan baby girl named Havva on board an evacuation flight from Dubai to the UK.

An Afghan woman on board an evacuation flight to Britain gave birth to a baby girl early on Saturday with assistance from the cabin crew, Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Soman Noori (26) started having contractions during the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and gave birth as the plane flew at an altitude of 10,000 metres in Kuwaiti airspace.

Noori and her baby, who has been named Havva, which translates as Eve in English, were both in good health, the statement said.

Noori and her husband had been evacuated from Kabul to Dubai, where they caught a flight to Birmingham.

The plane, which was carrying Afghan citizens who had worked with Britain in Afghanistan, landed in Kuwait as a precaution but later continued on to its destination. Mother and baby were deemed healthy enough to carry on to the UK.