Afghan forces battle Taliban for key city for fourth day

Afghan security forces are battling the Taliban in a key provincial capital for the fourth straight day after insurgents launched a massive assault on the eastern city last week.

Najib Danish, Interior Ministry’s spokesman, says reinforcements have been sent to Ghazni and were trying to clear it of the Taliban.

Tonight I chaired the Commander in Chief’s emergency meeting to take stock of the situation in Ghazni Province. In the meeting I spoke with the Provincial Governor, Commander of 203rd Thunder Corps, and Provincial Police and NDS Chiefs. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) August 12, 2018

After detailed review of the reports, the meeting decided that in order to consolidate operational gains, further reinforcements should be dispatched to the province on urgent basis. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) August 12, 2018

The assault on Ghazni, the capital of Ghazni province, was a major show of force by the Taliban, who had infiltrated deep into the city and attacked from several directions.

The United States has sent military advisers to aid Afghan forces in Ghazni.

Col Fared Mashal, the province’s police chief, says the majority of the insurgents fighting in Ghazni are foreigners, including Pakistanis and Chechens.

Col Mashal says hundreds of Taliban have been killed so far in Ghazni.

