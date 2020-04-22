Adults in parts of northern England and Wales ‘owe £1 for every £5 earned’

Adults in some parts of northern England and Wales, including Swansea, owe around £1 typically for every £5 they earn, according to a report (PA)

Adults in some parts of northern England and Wales owe around £1 typically for every £5 they earn, according to a report.

The report from the Centre for Cities, a research and policy institute, mapped out debt levels across England and Wales.

It argued that people living in large cities and towns in parts of the North and Wales could find themselves particularly vulnerable in the economic downturn.

On average, for every £5 adults earn in Warrington, Swansea, Sunderland and Wigan, they owe around £1, the report said.

Failure to support people with high levels of debt during this crisis will have a broader negative impact on the local economies of places where people are indebted Andrew Carter, Centre for Cities

Meanwhile in Oxford, people were found to owe around 35p for every £5 they earn typically, according to the research.

The Government, banks and other bodies are offering a raft of financial support to help people and businesses get through the crisis.

Centre for Cities chief executive Andrew Carter said: “The economic damage caused by coronavirus is already hitting people’s personal finances.

“Unfortunately, as more and more people are furloughed or made redundant, those struggling with debt are likely to be worst affected.”

He continued: “Failure to support people with high levels of debt during this crisis will have a broader negative impact on the local economies of places where people are indebted – particularly those in northern England and Wales.”

Here are the areas where people are most in debt according to the Centre for Cities, followed by the typical percentage of income owed:

– Warrington, 21%

– Swansea, 21%

– Sunderland, 21%

– Wigan, 20%

– Middlesbrough, 20%

Here are the areas where people are least in debt according to the Centre for Cities, followed by the typical percentage of income owed:

– Oxford, 7%

– Cambridge, 8%

– Exeter, 10%

– London, 10%

– Brighton, 12%

