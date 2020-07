People gather at the scene of the building collapsed in Lagos Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

An adult and a child have been killed in a building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria.

The National Emergency Management Agency said eight people had been rescued from the debris.

Emergency workers have encircled the rubble with tape to keep onlookers away (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Emergency workers have encircled the rubble with tape to keep onlookers away (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Footage from the scene shows emergency tape separating the mound of rubble from onlookers.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

