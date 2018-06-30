An 80-year-old woman has been reunited with her 100-year-old biological mother - decades after being told she was dead.

An 80-year-old woman has been reunited with her 100-year-old biological mother - decades after being told she was dead.

Adopted woman meets her biological mother (100) decades after being told she was dead

Joanne Loewenstern believed her mother died giving birth to her at the Bellevue Hospital in the Bronx, New York back in 1938.

However, she always had a gut instinct that her mother was still alive.

And thanks to the internet - Joanne learned her gut was right.

She travelled to a South Florida nursing home to meet her biological parent, Lillian Ciminieri, for the first time this week.

Joanne herself moved to Florida from New York and it transpired the pair had been living within 70 miles of each other for years.

Both women believed that the other was no longer alive.

"When I found out I was adopted ... I was told that two days after I was born, my mother died," Joanne told The Washington Post.

Joanne's daughter-in-law, Shelley Loewenstein, did some research on Ancestry.com with very little information.

“All she remembered was her mother’s birth name,” Shelley said.

A man named Samson Ciminieri had recently created an Ancestry.com account also and it turned out, Samson was Joanne's half-brother.

"She asked me if I knew a Lillian Feinsilver," Samson said. "I said yes, that’s my mother."

Joanne and Lillian spent Wednesday together, colouring a picture at Lillian's nursing home.

"They didn’t get to colour together when she was a little girl," said Joanne's son, Elliot Loewenstern.

"But it’s never too late to colour with your mum."

Online Editors