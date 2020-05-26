Adman Martin Sorrell continues expansion in face of Covid-19

Marketing supremo Sir Martin Sorrell said he will maintain a high tempo in the face of Covid-19, as he made another acquisition in Latin America.

The businessman, who is trying to build his second media empire, said the covonavirus crisis is driving customers more and more towards digital ways of running their operations.

“Now is not the time to slow down, as we see Covid-19 accelerating digital transformation at all levels – consumer, media and enterprise,” Sir Martin said.

His comments came as his new company, MightyHive, announced plans to merge with Digodat, a Latin American business that consults on data and analytics.

Latin America has a particularly rich tech and creative talent pool Sir Martin Sorrell

He owns the businesses through S4 Capital, a listed company, which said it will continue to expand its data, digital advertising content, and analytics arms throughout the covonavirus pandemic, “as long as the strength of its balance sheet is not compromised”.

Digodat, which was founded in 2015 by Alan Daitch and Mauro Giordano, has 50 employees in Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Mexico.

It counts Google, Telecom Argentina and BBVA among its customers.

MightyHive now runs 20 offices in 15 different countries.

Sir Martin said: “Data and analytics are at the heart of our tech-led new age/new era model and we look forward to working with our clients in Latin America as they invest in deeper first-party data-driven content and programmatic capabilities.

“In my view, Latin America has a particularly rich tech and creative talent pool, as Digodat and our previous mergers with Progmedia and Circus exemplify.”

Digodat co-founders Alan Daitch and Mauro Giordano said: “Marketers need experts to help them adapt to new analytics standards, to remain compliant, and to gain valuable insights required to grow their business.

“Our existing analytics practices and consulting offerings will increase the depth and broaden the reach of MightyHive’s analytics services. The ability to offer MightyHive’s entire suite of consultancy services is an exciting move for Digodat and our clients.”

PA Media