Actor Tom Sizemore sued over claim he groped child actor

A woman is suing Hollywood star Tom Sizemore for allegedly groping her at a photo shoot when she was 11.

The lawsuit filed on Monday says the 2003 incident during production of the Born Killers film left the woman, from Utah, with post-traumatic stress and drug and alcohol addiction.

She is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Sizemore denied the “highly disturbing” allegation when it surfaced last year, saying he would never inappropriately touch a child.

His spokeswoman Michelle Salem has not commented on the lawsuit. Salt Lake City police investigated the allegation in 2003, but prosecutors did not file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.

Sizemore’s career has included prominent roles in Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, but he’s been dogged by drug abuse and domestic violence arrests.

