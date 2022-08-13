Actor Anne Heche kept on life support to search for organ match

US actor Anne Heche remains on life support to see if she is a potential match for organ donation, her representative has confirmed.

She is classified as “legally dead according to California law” after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a car crash last Friday.

The 53-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

A representative of the actress told a news agency: “While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy (a national organ recovery organisation) can see if she is a match for organ donation.”

Following the update on her medical status, a statement on behalf of Heche’s family and friends said: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Her family had previously said it had “long been her choice to donate her organs”.

The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed that the crash was being investigated as a felony driving-under-the-influence (DUI) traffic collision.

An LAPD spokesman said preliminary blood tests had revealed the presence of drugs in Heche’s system, but added that additional testing was required to rule out any substances that were administered in the hospital.