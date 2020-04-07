Acting US navy chief submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar

The US navy’s acting secretary Thomas Modly has submitted a letter of resignation to the country’s defence secretary Mark Esper and told staff he is quitting.

Mr Modly had caused controversy by firing the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week, saying Captain Brett E Crozier had shown “extremely poor judgment” in widely distributing by email a letter calling for urgent help with the Covid-19 outbreak on his ship.

Mr Modly then flew to the ship, at port in Guam, and delivered a speech to the crew in which he lambasted Mr Crozier, saying he was either “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier.

On Monday night, at Mr Esper’s insistence, Mr Modly issued a public apology, but by then the calls among Democrats in the US Congress for his resignation were mounting.

