Abramovich ‘granted Israeli citizenship’ as UK reviews oligarch visas

The official, from Israel’s Immigration Ministry, said the Chelsea football club owner arrived in Israel on Monday.

Another official told Channel 10 News that Mr Abramovich submitted a citizenship request “like any other person” with Israel’s Moscow embassy and was accepted.

Israel grants automatic citizenship to anyone of Jewish descent.

Britain said this month it would review long-term visas of rich Russians after the March poisonings of a former Russian spy and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury.

Britain has accused Russia of exposing them to a nerve agent. Moscow denies the charge.