Thursday 31 January 2019

A wall is a wall, says Donald Trump as he refuses to downgrade border project

The president insisted in a series of tweets that he was determined to deliver on his signature policy.

A woman takes a photo by the border fence between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, as seen from Mexico (Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

President Donald Trump has said a wall is a wall as he berated allies for trying to redefine his planned defence on the Mexican border as a barrier.

As congressional negotiators opened talks on border security funding, Democrats offered no money for Mr Trump’s wall.

Republicans angling for compromise, have shifted from using the word “wall” in favour of the word “barrier”.

Mr Trump used all capital letters in tweets on Thursday as he addressed the rhetorical shift, saying: “Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games!”

He said: “A WALL is a WALL!”

Nevertheless, Mr Trump in recent weeks had also modified his rhetoric, saying he wants “steel slats” along the border rather than the “concrete wall” he promised during his campaign.

He said he hoped that wording would be more palatable to Democrats and that, whether it’s called a “barrier”, “wall”, “steel slats”, and even “peaches,” at one point, “whatever you want to call it, it’s all the same”.

The tweets come as Mr Trump and Democrats remain at odds over border funding ahead of a February 15 deadline.

Press Association

