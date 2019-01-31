President Donald Trump has said a wall is a wall as he berated allies for trying to redefine his planned defence on the Mexican border as a barrier.

A wall is a wall, says Donald Trump as he refuses to downgrade border project

As congressional negotiators opened talks on border security funding, Democrats offered no money for Mr Trump’s wall.

Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

Republicans angling for compromise, have shifted from using the word “wall” in favour of the word “barrier”.

Mr Trump used all capital letters in tweets on Thursday as he addressed the rhetorical shift, saying: “Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games!”

Large sections of WALL have already been built with much more either under construction or ready to go. Renovation of existing WALLS is also a very big part of the plan to finally, after many decades, properly Secure Our Border. The Wall is getting done one way or the other! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

He said: “A WALL is a WALL!”

Nevertheless, Mr Trump in recent weeks had also modified his rhetoric, saying he wants “steel slats” along the border rather than the “concrete wall” he promised during his campaign.

Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time. Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

He said he hoped that wording would be more palatable to Democrats and that, whether it’s called a “barrier”, “wall”, “steel slats”, and even “peaches,” at one point, “whatever you want to call it, it’s all the same”.

The tweets come as Mr Trump and Democrats remain at odds over border funding ahead of a February 15 deadline.

Press Association