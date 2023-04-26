‘A nightmare coming true’ – the stories of Irish citizens fleeing Sudan conflict

Two Irish-based people affected by the war in Sundan have spoken about their journeys out of the country.

Montasier Ismail, who lives in Kerry and is studying medicine in Khartoum, was forced to flee the area he was living in.

On Sunday, Montasier, his brother and their mother decided they had to flee the country to get to safety. They made their own arrangements to get out by bus and arrived safely in Aswan in Egypt yesterday.

British and Irish citizens speak about their experience trying to leave Sudan

He told RTÉ Radio 1 that clashes in the neighbourhood, along with the bombings of houses, made him realise they had to leave.

“Luckily we got rice before everything happened; we just had to live on rice,” he said.

“We had no power; we had no water. It was just a nightmare in real life, a nightmare coming true.

“We found ourselves running very low on supplies and everything was just getting much closer to our neighbourhood; we know people personally who have been affected by the clashes, the gunfire. Everything was getting closer.”

They had received information from the Irish consulate that an evacuation of Irish citizens would be taking place, however, Montasier and his family did not see the communication in time.

Another issue they faced was the route to reach the evacuation point was blocked.

“We took matters into our own hands in order to find a way. And I had been told about some people travelling to Egypt by way of buses,” he said.

“It took me three days. I moved from Omdurman on Sunday and I just arrived three hours ago to Aswan.

“Thankfully the process went very smoothly due to the increased amount of people going there. There was a backlog of people. There were at least nine or 10 buses going at one time. Every bus consisted of 50 people.”

Montasier said the bus was overcrowded and their water was “smoking hot” due to the temperatures outside and travelling through desert.

Their next moves will involve travelling to Cairo and booking their tickets home to Ireland.

Meanwhile, Noon Abdellatif (17) has not heard from her mother, Hannah Abdellatif, and her five-year-old sister since Monday.

Hannah and her daughter were visiting Sudan for a family wedding and got trapped there once the fighting broke out on April 15.

On Saturday, Hannah and her extended family decided to leave Khartoum and head for the border.

“My last point of contact with my mother was on Monday at 8am and she had texted that they had reached the border after the bus had broken down and there were over 80 buses at the border,” Noon said.

“She said that they don’t know if the rest of the family are going to get accepted or denied. She said she might be camping out at the border for over two days.

“My mother had been trying to wait up until the Irish embassy would issue a statement about the evacuation of Irish citizens, but the danger had gotten too close to their house, and they could hear the bombing and the shooting and neighbourhood houses collapsing. They were almost pressured out of their home.”

Noon’s family live in Omdurman in Sudan where the bridges beside the Nile had been bombed and collapsed. This left Noon’s family with only one way to get out.

“They escaped in the dead quiet of the night at around four or five am and they organised a bus with a couple of the other local citizens that were trying to evacuate, and they’ve been travelling from that Saturday up until Monday where they reached the border. We still don’t know if they have gotten into Egypt.

“On several occasions the bus has broken down and they have been stranded in barren desolate desert areas with no food and no water. It’s a very dire situation for them, especially with lots of children travelling with them.

“Personally, my sister, she’s five years old and you just hope that the innocence of childhood shields her from the horrors of the situation currently.”

You don’t know if the bus is going to break down, there are dangers in the desert, heat stroke. You’re not guaranteed any type of safety at all

Noon and her father, who live in Mullingar, Westmeath, have been emailing and contacting the Irish embassy for the past couple of weeks since the clashes broke out.

“Right before they issued the statement of the Irish evacuation, the emails we were receiving were just a repetition that the advice from the department of foreign affairs was that the Irish citizens were to remain indoors and observe local restrictions,” she said.

“There wasn’t a lot of help on that side and it’s disappointing that my mother had to be forced out and find her own evacuation when the Irish government could have easily given a bigger notice ahead of time to what their plans were.

“I think they should have given a notice to people that they were planning ahead of time to email people prior to that, because that would have saved a lot of people the journey and the money and the physical movement of travelling through the desert.

“There is a danger in itself to try and flee, through the buses too, you don’t know if you’re going to get stopped by the RSF or the military. You don’t know if the bus is going to break down, there are dangers in the desert, heat stroke. You’re not guaranteed any type of safety at all.

“The price of the bus tickets is extortionate, and people have been taking advantage of people’s desperate needs to flee the country. Many people are travelling right now with empty pockets, they have used all of their money on the buses, and they have been travelling within families.

“They don’t know if they are going to be able to afford accommodation or food or water when they reach Egypt, they’re just hoping for the safety of the actual country itself.”