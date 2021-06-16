‘A momentous day’ – New York lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

Fireworks launched from a barge explode over New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty as New York and other cities around New York state recognize a rate of 70% for single dose vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in New York. Celebration of the milestone was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

New York has lifted all state-mandated coronavirus restrictions after reporting that 70pc of the state's adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said: "It is an important milestone, and we're going to keep pushing to do more."

Restrictions across commercial and social settings will be lifted immediately. Cuomo said some limitations based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would remain in place, with mitigation measures still required in public transit and healthcare settings.

Cuomo said: "What does 70% mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it."

Fireworks launched from a barge explode over New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty as New York and other cities around New York state recognize a rate of 70% for single dose vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in New York. Celebration of the milestone was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Effective immediately, he said, the state is lifting rules that required many types of businesses to follow cleaning protocols or take people's temperatures or screen them for recent COVID-19 symptoms.

Movie theatres will no longer have to leave empty seats between patrons. Restaurants will no longer be forced to sit parties at least six feet apart.

Stores will not have to limit how many customers they admit. New York had previously allowed businesses to stop enforcing social distancing and mask rules for vaccinated patrons.

Some rules will remain: New Yorkers, for now, will continue to have to wear masks in schools, subways, large sports arenas, homeless shelters, hospitals, nursing homes, jails and prisons.

Unvaccinated New Yorkers will still be subject to a mask mandate while indoors in public places.

Cuomo said New York would remember Tuesday, June 15 - also the birthdate of his late father, the former governor Mario Cuomo - as the date when New York "rose again."

It's unclear how many more people have to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity from the coronavirus, which is when so many people are resistant to the virus that it has trouble spreading.

Many experts say it's 70pc or higher. So far, about 50 percent of New Yorkers, of all ages, are fully vaccinated, according to federal data.

On Tuesday night, fireworks all across the state will celebrate the milestone, Cuomo announced, and the Empire State Building and other state landmarks will be lit in blue and gold, New York's colors.

Most U.S. states have moved to ease or lift coronavirus restrictions as the virus abates and vaccinations progress.

New York joined California, where restrictions including physical distancing, mask requirements and capacity limits for restaurants, stores and other businesses that cater to consumers ended on Tuesday.