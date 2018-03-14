A brief history of Stephen Hawking's greatest discoveries: 'Fact is stranger than fiction'

Stephen Hawking, who died on Wednesday aged 76, once remarked that ‘fact is stranger than fiction and nowhere is this more true than in the case of black holes.’

And it was for his work unpicking the ruinous anomalies of spacetime that Hawking will be most remembered.

The theory behind black holes had already been proposed by Cambridge don John Mitchell in 1783 in the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society. He called them dark stars. Burnt out furnaces which had collapsed into objects so massive and compact they generated a gravitational field capable of dragging back light itself, and leading to what appeared to be an empty void in space.

Yet the theory fell down after it was discovered that light always travels at a speed of one hundred and eighty six thousands miles per second, no matter where it has come from or where it is going. How then could the gravity of a collapsed star slow it down enough to pull it back?

The answer was not solved until in 1915 Albert Einstein put forward his revolutionary General Theory of Relativity which showed space and time are not constant, but can be bent by gravity. Four years later a British expedition in West Africa which was monitoring a solar eclipse noticed that the stars had shifted slightly from their usual positions. It proved that their light had been bent by curved spacetime near the Sun and confirmed Einstein’s theory of General Relativity.

In his book A Brief History of Time, Hawking famously described spacetime as a rubber sheet which could be bent by a heavy ball - representing a huge body such as star or planet - in the centre. As the ball became heavier and heavier eventually a bottomless hole would form, from which nothing could escape. A black hole would form.

“In space, no one can hear you scream; and in a black hole, no one can see you disappear,” Hawking once quipped.

Hawking’s own contribution to the field began after reading a paper by Roger Penrose when he was studying at Cambridge in 1965. The following year, in his PhD thesis Properties of the Expanding Universe, Hawking showed that the universe could have come out of a singularity without evolving perfectly smoothly.

Working with Penrose, Hawking demonstrated that black holes could exist mathematically, culminating in the singularity theorem in 1970. Writing in A Brief History of Time, Hawking wrote: “The work that Roger Penrose and I did between 1965 and 1970 showed that, according to general relativity, there must be a singularity of infinite density and spacetime curvature within a black hole.

"This is rather like the Big Bang at the beginning of time. At this singularity the laws of science and our ability to predict the future would break down.” Hawking then turned his attention to the thermodynamics of black holes in an attempt to understand how they could be a steady temperature if they absorbed all heat falling into them, but could not emit anything in return. Hawking radiation After turning to quantum mechanics, he realised to his surprise that black holes were not black at all. Instead they ‘emitted particles at a steady rate’ from the event horizon, an ejection which came to be known as ‘Hawking radiation’.

The radiation occurs because quantum fluctuations near the event horizon create pairs of particles, the negative one of which gets sucked into the black hole, while the positive one escapes.General relativity suggested that black holes could only get bigger and bigger. But by bringing quantum theory into the mix, Hawking showed they could “evaporate” and explode as the flow of negative energy particles reduces the mass of the black hole. It demonstrated that although black holes were set apart from the space-time continuum, they could have important effects on it. “If information were lost in black holes, we wouldn't be able to predict the future, because a black hole could emit any collection of particles,” Hawking said.

“It could emit a working television set, or a leather bound volume of the complete works of Shakespeare, though the chance of such exotic emissions is very low.” Although it became widely accepted, Hawking Radiation was never proved by astronomers or physicists - if it had, it would almost certainly have earned him the Nobel Prize. Quantum gravity Hawking’s paper also served another purpose. For the first time it combined theories of quantum physics with general relativity, theories believed to be incompatible, because scientists had largely found that the same rules of physics did not apply to things that were very big or very small.

It spurred Hawking towards finding a ‘grand unified theory’ which would describe the behaviour of all matter in the universe. In 1988, he explored this issue in A Brief History of Time, which sold more than 25 million copies. "It would be the ultimate triumph of human reason - for the we would know the mind of God," he concluded in the book. In work which would continue up to his death., Hawking attempted to solve the problem quantum gravity - imposing the properties of tiny particles on to the structure of spacetime.

He theorised the ‘no boundary’ idea of singularities, where the single point in space time is replaced by a kind of cap, similar to the North Pole, where the concept of longitude loses meaning, also the pole itself is still mappable. Theoretical physicists continue to work towards at grand unified theory.

