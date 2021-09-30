| 15.6°C Dublin

9% of homes for sale in England would attract zero stamp duty – Rightmove

Rightmove said 9% of properties for sale in England on its website are being advertised at £125,000 or less.

The &lsquo;nil rate&rsquo; stamp duty band will revert to its usual level from October 1 (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

The &lsquo;nil rate&rsquo; stamp duty band will revert to its usual level from October 1 (Yui Mok/PA)

The ‘nil rate’ stamp duty band will revert to its usual level from October 1 (Yui Mok/PA)

The ‘nil rate’ stamp duty band will revert to its usual level from October 1 (Yui Mok/PA)

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

Less than one in 10 (9%) homes for sale in England on Rightmove would be exempt from stamp duty for home movers when the threshold returns to normal levels from Friday.

Rightmove said 9% of properties for sale in England on its website are being advertised at £125,000 or less – and would therefore be exempt from stamp duty for home movers if being purchased as a main residence.

The “nil rate” stamp duty band will revert to its usual level from October 1, when properties bought for up to £125,000 will attract a zero rate under the tax.

The zero rate threshold was temporarily raised to £500,000 in July last year and then lowered to £250,000 in July this year, to help kick-start the housing market after it was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stamp duty rules vary depending on the type of buyer.

First-time buyers can potentially pay no stamp duty up to £300,000.

And people buying a second home usually have to pay 3% on top of stamp duty rates.

Rightmove said more than half (52%) of properties in England are priced at £300,000 or less and could therefore be exempt from stamp duty for first-time buyers.

Since the stamp duty holiday was announced in July 2020, average asking prices have increased by just under £10,000 across Britain for first-time buyers, it said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

It added that while there are now signs that asking prices are stabilising, competition among buyers for homes is double that of pre-pandemic levels.

Here are average asking prices in September 2021 and the increase or decrease in cash and percentage terms compared with July 2020, according to Rightmove:

– South West, £353,213, £32,852, 10.3%

– East of England, £395,983, £33,008, 9.1%

– North West, £227,441, £19,111, 9.2%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £219,116, £15,066, 7.4%

– East Midlands, £264,554, £26,031, 10.9%

– West Midlands, £260,706, £20,761, 8.7%

– South East, £453,551, £34,756, 8.3%

– North East, £165,628, £8,548, 5.4%

– London, £638,285, minus £3,569, minus 0.6%

– First-time buyers across Britain, £209,056, £9,716, 4.9%

Most Watched

Privacy