Online bookmaker 888 has swung to a half-year profit, despite seeing a sharp fall in UK revenue as the firm was stung by a regulatory crackdown on the sector.

Online bookmaker 888 has swung to a half-year profit, despite seeing a sharp fall in UK revenue as the firm was stung by a regulatory crackdown on the sector.

The group posted a pre-tax profit of 60.1 million US dollars (£45.7 million) in the six months to June 30, compared with a 17.3 million US dollars (£13.1 million) loss in the same period last year.

Revenue was up 5% to 283.9 million US dollars (£216 million) as it was buoyed by growth in Spain and Italy.

But in the UK, its core market, revenue fell 18% to 86.5 million US dollars (£65.8 million), which it put down to revisions to its practices to “align with the stricter regulatory environment across the market”.

Shares slumped over 8% to 206p following the update.

The actions that 888 is taking in the UK market include tightening anti-money laundering processes and increasing customer due diligence and protection “The actions that 888 is taking in the UK market include tightening anti-money laundering processes and increasing customer due diligence and protection” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/888-uk-revenue-plummets-amid-regulatory-crackdown-37359909.html “The actions that 888 is taking in the UK market include tightening anti-money laundering processes and increasing customer due diligence and protection” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/888-uk-revenue-plummets-amid-regulatory-crackdown-37359909.html

It comes a year after 888 was fined a record £7.8 million by the Gambling Commission for “serious failings” in its handling of vulnerable customers, including one who went on a £1.3 million gambling binge after stealing £55,000 from their employer.

The firm said on Thursday: “The actions that 888 is taking in the UK market include tightening anti-money laundering processes and increasing customer due diligence and protection.

“These actions are not only the right thing to do but also position the group for long-term development and with a clear competitive advantage in what remains the world’s largest regulated online gaming market.”

As a result of 888’s actions, revenue from the UK now represents just 32% of total revenue, down from 39%.

Press Association