888 takes £15m punt on Ireland’s BetBright

Online gaming group 888 Holdings has acquired the sports betting platform of Irish gaming firm BetBright for £15 million.

888 said the deal will strengthen its product and technology capabilities and will support the long-term development strategy for the firm’s sports arm.

As part of the acquisition, BetBright’s Dublin office will be integrated into the 888 group.

The betting giant added that the deal will give 888 complete ownership over its technology and product development across casino, sport, poker and bingo.

Boss Itai Pazner, who took over as chief executive from namesake Itai Frieberger in January, said: “This acquisition of a high-quality and scalable sportsbook is an exciting milestone for 888.

“It gives the group the missing piece in our proprietary product and technology portfolio and will enable 888 to own proprietary, end-to-end solutions across the four major online gaming verticals.

“With 888Sport becoming an increasingly established and popular worldwide sports betting destination, we believe it is the right time to take ownership of our full sports betting proposition.”

The deal represents the third acquisition the group has made in recent months.

888 has been hit recently in the UK after being stung by a regulatory crackdown on the sector.

