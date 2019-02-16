News World News

Saturday 16 February 2019

8 miners rescued from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine

Others are still missing after being trapped underground on the outskirts of Kadoma, west of the capital, Harare.

Heavy machinery is used to clear the ground as rescuers bid to reach trapped gold miners (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Eight gold miners who were trapped underground for several days after heavy flooding in Zimbabwe have been rescued, though some of their co-workers are still missing and feared dead.

Rescuers on Saturday pulled the exhausted, muddied survivors from the ground and took them to a tent for medical treatment.

Survivors recover in a tent (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Relatives waiting at the scene ululated, cheered and hugged each other.

Families celebrate after hearing that eight miners had been rescued (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Dozens of gold miners were caught underground on the outskirts of Kadoma, west of the Zimbabwean capital of Harare, on Tuesday.

It is unclear how many miners remain trapped. The government has said a total of between 60 and 70 people were working underground at the time of the accident.

