79-year-old does marathon walk for hospitals he ‘wouldn’t be here now without’

Arthur Edwards is taking on a walk to raise money for two hospitals (Nicola Dove/PA)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A 79-year-old is to complete a marathon walk on his 80th birthday which he took on to fundraise for the two hospitals which looked after him during his cancer battle and he “wouldn’t be here now without”.