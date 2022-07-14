7-Eleven offers six-figure reward for gunman’s arrest after deadly robberies

Two people were killed and others hurt in six robberies at 7-Eleven shops (Eugene Garcia/AP)

The 7-Eleven convenience store chain has offered a 100,000 US dollar (£84,500) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.

A shop assistant, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store and Matthew Rule, 24, was shot in the car park of a Santa Ana store during a five-hour string of robberies on Monday morning.

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there are also linked.

A customer was shot in the head and seriously injured at a Riverside shop and two people, one of them a worker, were shot in La Habra but expected to survive.

The Riverside shooting victim was identified by his family as Jason Harrell, 46.

The wrong place at the wrong time. That's all it can go down as Russell Browning, shooting victim

He was breathing on his own and no longer in a coma, his brother David Makin told KNBC-TV.

“He has to keep fighting. Jason is a fighter and so we fully expect him to fight through his whole thing and win this battle,” Mr Makin said.

Both of the La Habra victims were released from hospital on Wednesday, KNBC-TV reported.

One victim, Russell Browning, 60, lost many of his teeth when the gunman shot him in the mouth as he sat in his car, the station reported.

The bullet came out through his cheek.

Mr Browning had picked up milk and doughnuts at the store and was heading to work as a lorry driver, his family said.

“The wrong place at the wrong time. That’s all it can go down as,” Mr Browning told KNBC-TV as he sat in a wheelchair.

Expand Close Six shops were targeted in the spree (Upland Police Department/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Six shops were targeted in the spree (Upland Police Department/AP)

Authorities have shared images of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head.

The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

“We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community” about the reward, 7-Eleven officials said in a statement.

All the attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

However, investigators have not said whether the date may have played a significant role in the attacks.