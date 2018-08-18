6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Costa Rica

A strong earthquake has hit southern Costa Rica near the border with Panama, toppling items from store shelves and knocking out power in places.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.0 and struck at a depth of about 12 miles. Its epicentre was about 12 miles north of the town of Golfito.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Prelim M6.0 Earthquake Costa Rica Aug-17 23:22 UTC, updates https://t.co/s9ggzdAdpL — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 17, 2018

Ellery Quesada, a journalist with Channel 9 in Palmar Norte, near the epicentre, told The Associated Press that it was felt strongly in the region, adding: “We have reports that in Puerto Jimenez the power was out and some power poles toppled.”

The USGS recorded at least one subsequent temblor of magnitude 4.9.

Photos circulating on social media showed shattered wine bottles and other products lying on shop floors in Palmar Norte.

Costa Rica’s National System for Monitoring Tsunamis ruled out a tsunami alert.

Informe preliminar último #SISMO de magnitud 5.9 epicentro en el Golfito de Costa Rica a 40 km de Puerto Armuelles

Información suministrada por @igcpanamaup pic.twitter.com/JjsFIUR6bW — SINAPROC PANAMA (@Sinaproc_Panama) August 17, 2018

In neighbouring Panama, civil defence officials said via Twitter that the quake was felt strongly in the border provinces of Chiriqui and Bocas del Toro.

Panamanian media reported that it was felt at a stadium in the city of David where a youth baseball championship game was being played, but play was not halted.

Press Association