Sunday 7 October 2018

5,000 feared missing as Indonesia quake death toll rises

An earthquake and tsunami devastated the country’s Sulawesi island at the end of last month.

The Sabuk Nusantara 39 was swept ashore by the tsunami in Wani village on the outskirt of Palu (AP)
The Sabuk Nusantara 39 was swept ashore by the tsunami in Wani village on the outskirt of Palu (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The death toll from the earthquake and tsunami that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has risen to 1,763, with more than 5,000 feared missing.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said officials are trying to confirm the number still missing in several villages obliterated when the quake caused loose soil to liquefy, sucking houses into deep mud and burying occupants.

Earthquake survivors carry relief goods delivered by an Indonesian Army helicopter in Poroo (AP)

The twin disasters struck Palu and surrounding districts in Central Sulawesi province on September 28.

