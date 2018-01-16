48 injured, mostly children, in German school bus accident

The injured were 43 children and the bus driver, as well as other adults who were on board the bus, said Mannheim police spokesman Christoph Kunkel.

Germany Bus Crash

Three helicopters and 10 ambulances rushed to the scene in the town of Eberbach, about 30 miles (50km) east of Mannheim, to take the injured to hospitals in the area for treatment.

The bus crashed just after 7am on Tuesday as it was driving around a left-hand bend in the road in Eberbach.