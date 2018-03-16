’46 killed’ in new air strikes on Ghouta

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the town of Kafr Batna, outside Damascus, was hit with cluster munitions, napalm-like incendiary weapons, and conventional explosives on Friday.

A medical charity supporting hospitals in the Ghouta region, the Syrian American Medical Society, said doctors in Kafr Batna are treating patients for severe burn wounds.

Government forces are advancing on towns inside the rebel-held enclave, prompting a massive exodus of civilians.

The Syrian Civil Defence search-and-rescue group said it has identified 42 bodies so far, and it expects the death toll to rise.

The charity says it recorded 40 casualties on Friday.

The assault came after the Russian military and the Syrian government extended a ceasefire in rebel-held suburbs of Damascus for as long as it takes to allow all civilians to leave the area, according to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Mr Lavrov said the ceasefire would be extended “until all (civilians) leave” eastern Ghouta.