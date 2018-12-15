News World News

Saturday 15 December 2018

4,400-year-old priest’s tomb uncovered in Egypt

The find in Saqqara includes brightly painted statues and ‘exceptionally well-preserved treasures’.

An excavation worker stands at the recently uncovered tomb (Amr Nabil/AP)
An excavation worker stands at the recently uncovered tomb (Amr Nabil/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A private tomb thought to be more than 4,000 years and built for a senior official from the 5th dynasty of pharaohs has been discovered in Egypt.

Antiquities minister Khaled al-Anani announced the find in Saqqara, just west of Cairo, which is also home to the famed Step Pyramid.

ipanews_c825568f-19ec-4bb8-8616-3c672514c43b_embedded240235645
Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, inside the tomb (Amr Nabil/AP)

Brightly painted relief statues were part of the “exceptionally well-preserved” treasures found in the tomb of a priest called Wahtye who was involved in royal purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re about 4,400 years ago.

Mr Anani said the tomb contains scores of statues of different sizes and colours.

ipanews_c825568f-19ec-4bb8-8616-3c672514c43b_embedded240235583
Relief statues in the tomb (Amr Nabil/AP)
ipanews_c825568f-19ec-4bb8-8616-3c672514c43b_embedded240235699
Photographers film inside the recently uncovered tomb in Giza (Amr Nabil/AP)

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more visitors to the country.

The vital tourism sector has suffered from the years of political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News