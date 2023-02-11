30 pregnant Russian women arrive in Argentina on single plane amid passport scramble over Ukraine war

More than 30 pregnant Russian women arrived in Buenos Aires on a single international flight on Thursday evening, the latest among thousands of mothers-to-be fleeing the effects of the war in Ukraine and seeking out stronger passports in Argentina.

Thirty-three Russian women appearing to be in their third trimester of pregnancy arrived on the same flight into Buenos Aires' international airport on Thursday, Florencia Carignano, Argentina's National Director of Immigration told local station TN on Friday.

Argentina has seen an influx of Russian immigration since August as migrants flee President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and western sanctions that have throttled the economy.

"The amount is really quite striking," Carignano said. "Of the 10,500 Russians that entered Argentina in the last year, over half of them have been pregnant women that have entered in the last three months."

The country doesn't require visas for Russian tourists, incentivising the expectant mothers to enter in search of healthcare and citizenship for their children. An Argentine passport gives its holder access to 170 countries, according to the Henley Passport Index.

Argentina automatically grants birthright citizenship to children born in the country, and is one of the easiest countries in the world to become naturalised. Most foreign nationals can apply for citizenship after two years of residency.

While the majority of the women have been granted entry as tourists, six women who were traveling alone were halted in recent days on suspicion of "false tourism" because they didn't have correct documentation, or lacked return flights, Carignano said.

Those women have remained at Argentina's Ezeiza International Airport and are in the care of the airline, according to Carignano.

"We're delighted to welcome those that are coming to settle and raise their children in Argentina," Carignano said. "The problem we're seeing with some people is that they're coming here, having their children and marking them down as Argentines, and then leaving never to come back."

Argentine officials slso claimed three Russian spies who were recently detained in Slovenia were citizens of the South American country.

At least some of the women detained in Argentina have launched legal proceedings to be able to enter the country.

“These women who didn’t commit a crime, who didn’t break any migratory law, are being illegally deprived of their freedom,” said Christian Rubilar, who represents three of the six women detained at the Ezeiza International Airport outside Buenos Aires.

Immigration officials expected a judge to give the greenlight for the pregnant women to enter the country, saying that while they did falsely claim to be tourists their advanced pregnancies supersede that issue, an official said on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak on the record.

The pregnant women who have spent at least one night in airport facilities have put a spotlight on a phenomenon that has become evident in Argentina in recent weeks.

“The quantity really is very big each day, only last night in the last Ethiopian (Airlines) flight, 33 Russian citizens entered with pregnancies of approximately 32, 33, 34 weeks,” Carignano said.

In the last year, 21,757 Russian citizens have entered Argentina, including around 10,500 pregnant women and “the numbers have been increasing in the last few months,” Carignano said. “In the last three months, 5,819 women who were about to give birth entered” Argentina.

The judiciary is currently investigating whether there is some sort of criminal organisation bringing Russian women to Argentina. While authorities did not say why such a ring would bring pregnant women to Argentina, some speculate the country has the right mix of lax immigration laws with Russians not needing visas, free universal healthcare and a passport that allows access to many countries without a visa.

“They are ripping people off, taking advantage of the desperation of war,” Rubilar said.

Authorities emphasised officials do not have any issues with Russian citizens arriving in Argentina, but they want to make sure they really have plans to live in the country.

“We don’t have any problem with people from any nationality who want to come live in Argentina, who want to raise their kids here, invest in Argentina. The problem is that these people come, leave and don’t return to Argentina and they leave with a passport,” Carignano said.

Argentina is a country that has traditionally been open to immigrants, but red flags were raised in immigration offices after three Russian spies were detained in Slovenia with Argentine passports, Carignano said.

“These people surely came to have children in Argentina,” she said.

In late January, Slovenian media reported that authorities had detained two alleged Russian spies and this time the reports said one of the two held Argentine citizenship.

“If we don’t start to control who we give passports to what’s going to happen to us Argentines is that they’re going to start asking for visas everywhere and the passport will no longer have the trust that it has with other countries,” Carignano said, noting that Argentines can enter 171 countries without a visa.