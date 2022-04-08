30 killed as rocket hits Ukraine railway station crowded with fleeing civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says about 30 people have been killed and 100 injured in a rocket strike on a railway station in the east of the country.

Writing on social media platforms, Mr Zelensky said thousands of people were at the station in Kramatorsk at the time of the strike.

The head of the Ukrainian railway service, Olexander Kamyshin, made similar comments about the strike.

Kramatorsk is a city in part of the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian government, and the station was being used to evacuate civilians.

Mr Zelensky lashed out at Russian forces, saying they were “cynically destroying the civilian population” and called it “an evil without limits”.

Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk claimed Ukrainian forces were responsible.