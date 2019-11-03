29 injured as bus travelling from Paris to London overturns

Four people are seriously injured and 25 others hurt after a bus heading from Paris to London overturned in France.

The bus, which is carrying some British passengers, flipped onto its side in the northern Somme region of France.

The FlixBus crashed on a wet highway and was carrying passengers from the US, Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Britain and France.

The prefecture of the Somme said 32 passengers were on board.

Grosse mobilisation de la #gendarmerie et de l’ensemble des services de l'État pour prendre en charge les victimes d'un #paccident de bus sur l'#A1.



The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities.

A press official, Herve Fosse, said most of the injuries were not serious and about half were not expected to remain in hospital.

The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side with its front window smashed.

The prefecture, which represents the state, said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.

The low-cost FlixBus firm has its headquarters in Germany.

