25 soldiers die fighting wildfires in northern Algeria

Algeria’s president has announced that 25 soldiers were killed saving residents from the wildfires ravaging forests and villages east of the capital.

The president of the sprawling North African nation tweeted that the soldiers saved 100 citizens from the blazes in two areas in the mountainous Kabyle region, home of the Berbers.

Four other soldiers were seriously burned and seven others also had burns, the Defence Ministry said.

Smoke and fires threaten a village near Tizi Ouzou (Fateh Guidoum/AP)

Whatsapp

Dozens of blazes sprang up on Monday in the mountainous Kabyle region and elsewhere, and Algerian authorities sent in the army to help citizens battle blazes and evacuate.