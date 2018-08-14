24 killed, 19 others hurt in Ecuador bus crash

At least 24 people have died and another 19 were injured when a bus collided with another vehicle at high speed and overturned on a highway near Ecuador’s capital.

The Colombian-registered bus was travelling to Quito when it hit a smaller vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve at about 3am local time, Ecuadorean authorities said.

Quito district security secretary Juan Zapata told Colombia’s Blu Radio that Colombian and Venezuelan nationals were among the dead.

@PoliciaEcuador junto a entidades de emergencia atendieron accidente de tránsito en el sector de la “Curva de la Muerte” vía #Papallacta. Se registró 23 fallecidos y 14 heridos producto de choque, volcamiento y estrellamiento de bus de turismo internacional. pic.twitter.com/tsctXkSf5P — Policía Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) August 14, 2018

Two minors travelling in the smaller vehicle were also killed.

A small fleet of ambulances and emergency workers rushed to the crash site about two hours from Quito before dawn.

They found the severely wrecked bus overturned and several homes adjacent to the highway damaged and strewn with metal debris.

Press Association