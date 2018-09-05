22 people missing after boat capsizes in India’s north-east

Twenty-two people are missing after a boat capsized in the flooded Brahmaputra River in India’s remote north-east.

Twenty-two people are missing after a boat capsized in the flooded Brahmaputra River in India’s remote north-east.

Police said the boat was bringing 36 people to Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, from a village across the river.

Three bodies were recovered, while 11 people were rescued.

Passersby standing on the opposite bank watch rescuers search the waters of the Brahmaputra River (AP)

The boat sank after hitting the tower of an under-construction water project.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of India. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.

Press Association