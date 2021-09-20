’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain, in the early hours of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Lava continues to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa. The head of the islands’ regional government says Monday he expects no injuries to people in the area after some 5,000 were evacuated. (AP Photo/Jonathan Rodriguez)

Lava is continuing to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in the Canary Islands, but the head of the regional government said he expects no injuries to people in the area after 5,000 were evacuated.

Lava is flowing on the island of La Palma towards the sea at 700 metres (2,300ft) per hour, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

The lava is moving in two streams through a mostly unpopulated area, Canary Islands government chief Angel Victor Torres told SER radio.

Lava flows near El Paso (Jonathan Rodriguez/AP)

Lava flows near El Paso (Jonathan Rodriguez/AP)

Around 100 houses were destroyed, private Spanish news agency Europa Press reported.

“We’re not expecting any other eruption,” Mr Torres said, adding that air traffic in the area was not affected.

“There will be considerable material damage,” he said. “We hope there won’t be any personal injuries.”

No further evacuations are expected, officials said.

No injuries are expected, though there has been significant damage to property (AP)

No injuries are expected, though there has been significant damage to property (AP)

“The lava probably won’t take any lives but it will destroy everything it encounters,” said Nemesio Perez, scientific co-ordinator at the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute.

The eruption opened two fissures, about 200 metres (650ft) apart. Officials said the lava streams are likely to merge before reaching the sea.

The lava crept into the town of Los Llanos de Aridane, close to the volcano. Town mayor Noelia Garcia said people had been evacuated from houses all the way down to the shoreline.

Mariano Hernandez, head of the island’s government, described the scene in the area as “bleak”.

He said a wall of lava six metres (20ft) high “is consuming houses, infrastructure, crops in its path to the coast”.

Authorities have evacuated thousands of people (AP)

Authorities have evacuated thousands of people (AP)

The Military Emergencies Unit is increasing its deployment on La Palma to 180 soldiers and 57 vehicles, backed up with three water-dropping aircraft.

Experts said the eruption could last for weeks or even months.

People on La Palma largely live from farming.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to visit the area after cancelling a trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

The volcano erupted on Sunday after a weeklong build-up of seismic activity.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3pm near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971.

Lava flows from the eruption (Jonathan Rodriguez/AP)

Lava flows from the eruption (Jonathan Rodriguez/AP)

Huge red plumes topped with black-and-white smoke shot out along the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, which scientists had been monitoring following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface and days of small earthquakes.

Most of those evacuated found family or friends to take them in. The rest were in shelters, officials said.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain’s Canary Islands, off Africa’s western coast.

A 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded before the eruption, which took place in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca on the western slope as the ridge descends to the coast.

As the eruptions continued, at least two open mouths belched bright red magma into the air that then flowed in tight streams down the mountain slope.

Mr Hernandez asked people to stay away from the eruption.

“People should not come near the eruption site where the lava is flowing. We are having serious problems with the evacuation because the roads are jammed with people who are trying to get close enough to see it.”