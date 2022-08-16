| 15°C Dublin

20 dead as bus rams into oil tanker in Pakistan

The accident happened near the town of Jalalpur Peerwala in Punjab province early on Tuesday morning.

Police officers and workers remove the wreckage of a bus that collided with an oil tanker along a highway in Uch Sharif near Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 (AP/PA) Expand

Close

Police officers and workers remove the wreckage of a bus that collided with an oil tanker along a highway in Uch Sharif near Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 (AP/PA)

Police officers and workers remove the wreckage of a bus that collided with an oil tanker along a highway in Uch Sharif near Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 (AP/PA)

Police officers and workers remove the wreckage of a bus that collided with an oil tanker along a highway in Uch Sharif near Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 (AP/PA)

By Associated Press Reporters

A passenger bus has crashed into an oil tanker on a highway in eastern Pakistan, bursting into flames and killing at least 20 people.

Police said the accident happened near the town of Jalalpur Peerwala in Punjab province early on Tuesday morning.

The bus was travelling from the eastern city of Lahore to the southern port city of Karachi.

The driver, who was also killed, slammed into the back of the tanker, according to local officials.

The injured were taken to hospital and at least six passengers were reported to be in a critical condition.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences in a statement.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy