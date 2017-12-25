20 dead as bus collides with van in Philippines

Police chief superintendent Romulo Sapitula said all those killed in the pre-dawn collision on Christmas Day in Agoo town were in the van.

Another 10 van passengers and the driver and 17 other occupants of the bus were injured.

Police say the van passengers were bound for Our Lady of Manaoag, a Roman Catholic church in northern Pangasinan province that has long been popular among pilgrims and Catholics praying for the sick and impoverished.