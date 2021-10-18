£1m average house price gap between England’s most and least expensive towns

There is a £1m gap on average between England’s most and least expensive towns in terms of house prices, according to the Office for National Statistics (Joe Giddens/PA)

There is a £1 million gap on average between England’s most and least expensive towns in terms of house prices, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

The median average price of homes in towns in 2020 ranged from £39,000 in Ferryhill, County Durham, to £1.05 million in Northwood, which borders Hertfordshire and north London, the ONS said.

The town with the highest average house price in Wales in 2020 was Dinas Powys in the Vale of Glamorgan, at £291,000, while Ferndale in Rhondda Cynon Taf had the lowest, at £60,000.

“This is a difference of £231,000 between the area with the highest and lowest house prices, which was considerably smaller than the difference of over £1 million observed in England,” the ONS said.

Of all towns in England and Wales, Northwood (bordering London and Hertfordshire) had the highest median house price in 2020 at £1.05 million.



In comparison, Ferryhill (County Durham in the North East) had the lowest median house price at £39,000 https://t.co/3PiWLVIkMJ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 18, 2021

The average house price in England and Wales in 2020 was £250,000, the ONS said.

England had an average house price of £259,000, while Wales had a typical price of £170,000.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic period, the ONS said it has seen higher rates of price growth for properties with three or more bedrooms, compared with those with one or two bedrooms.

Only in smaller built-up areas was this pattern different, with less variation by room type, it added.