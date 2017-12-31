19 killed as rocket fire and shells hit Damascus suburbs

The Syrian Civil Defence, volunteer rescuers also known as the White Helmets, said pro-government forces shelled the rebel-held eastern Ghouta suburbs on Saturday, killing six children and 13 adults.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and the local activist-run Ghouta Media Centre reported the same.

On Friday, the Red Cross and Red Crescent completed the evacuation of 29 patients from the besieged suburbs to receive urgent medical care in government hospitals in the capital.