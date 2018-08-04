18 killed in Siberian oil worker helicopter crash

A Russian helicopter carrying oil workers has crashed shortly after take-off in Siberia, killing all 18 people on board.

The Interstate Aviation Committee said the Mi-8 helicopter collided with a load being carried by another helicopter.

Both had taken off from the same pad in Vankor, above the Arctic Circle, some 1,600 miles north-east of Moscow.

The second helicopter was undamaged and landed safely, the committee said.

Helicopters frequently carry loads in slings that hang below the craft.

A screengrab from video shows the crash site (@CHP.KRAS via AP)

The crashed helicopter was carrying 15 passengers and three crew, according to its operator, UTair airlines.

State oil company Rosneft said the passengers were employees of its subsidiary RN Vankor, as well as contract workers.

UTair, one of Russia’s largest airlines, operates an extensive fleet of helicopters serving Siberian oil fields as well as fixed-wing flights within Russia and to international destinations, mostly in the former Soviet republics.

The helicopter that crashed was manufactured in 2010 and the pilot had nearly 6,000 hours of experience, including 2,300 as a captain, the UTair statement said.

The helicopter was carrying mainly oil workers (AP)

Russian air safety has improved since the 1990s, when poor aircraft maintenance, pilot training and official oversight in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union resulted in a high number of crashes.

In February, a Saratov Airlines An-148 regional jet crashed about six minutes after take-off from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, killing all 71 people aboard.

Investigators said the crew had failed to turn on a heating unit, resulting in flawed airspeed readings.

A UTair ATR 72 crashed in Siberia in 2012, killing 33 of the 43 people aboard, after it was not de-iced before take-off.

Press Association