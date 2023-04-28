163 Irish evacuated from Sudan as ceasefire is threatened by reported skirmishes

QASZDXF

People board an RAF aircraft during an evacuation at Wadi Seidna Air Base in Sudan. Photo: Arron Hoare/UK MOD/REUTERS. — © via REUTERS

A total of 163 Irish citizens and family members have been assisted to evacuate Sudan so far, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin calling for the maintaining of a ceasefire.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed 163 Irish citizens have been brought to safety, as military factions agreed to extend the ceasefire for 72 hours. Reports on Friday suggested skirmishes were again breaking out in violation of the truce, as the UK confirmed it would halt rescue flights this weekend.

Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin wrote online: “163 Irish citizens and their dependents have now been evacuated from Sudan. Thank you to our international partners, and everyone involved in the evacuation.

“I urge all sides to maintain the ceasefire. Concerned about the widening humanitarian crisis unfolding.”

Some evacuees have also made their way overland independently, the Department stated.

Evacuation flights are continuing today and registered citizens have been advised of details by Ireland’s Embassy in Nairobi.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We have to remember that, as we work to bring our citizens and their dependents safely back to Ireland, 45 million Sudanese civilians remain in Sudan. The fighting in Khartoum is rapidly causing a humanitarian catastrophe; and this is in addition to an already very fragile humanitarian situation in Sudan.”

The Department added that it has been closely monitoring an “upsurge in violence and its impacts on the Sudanese people” as it thanked EU partners, the UK, Jordan, Norway and Djibouti, for “their ongoing cooperation in this challenging mission.”

“The Embassy in Nairobi and the Department of Foreign Affairs are maintaining contact with and advising Irish citizens still in Sudan,” it added.

“Due to continued uncertainty about the duration of the current ceasefire, and the generally volatile situation in Sudan, we advise citizens, if they judge it safe to do so, to give serious consideration to evacuation options as they become available.

“Evacuation operations will only continue for as long as the security situation in Sudan allows.”

The Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) mission is currently based in Cyprus and, together with consular teams in the region, continues to work with people as they are evacuated, helping to arrange accommodation and flights to Ireland.

The Department said Irish citizens remaining in Sudan who have not already done so should urgently register with the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya, which is accredited to Sudan.

“We will stay in contact with everyone who has registered with us,” a spokesperson said. “The primary focus of the Department of Foreign Affairs, and our Embassy in Kenya, is necessarily supporting the evacuation of Irish citizens and their accompanying family members from Sudan.

“We are however also in contact with Sudanese nationals in Ireland who are concerned about their family members, or who themselves are presently in Sudan and unable to depart due to the violence there.

“ The Government will continue to support efforts to end the conflict and demand conditions where people are able to stay secure and return to their homes and families.”

Citizens should follow the Embassy of Ireland in Kenya on Twitter (@IrlEmbKenya) for updated advice. The Embassy's out of hours’ consular assistance phone line can be contacted at +254 716 353 999, and the Department of Foreign Affairs can be contacted at +353 1 408 2000.