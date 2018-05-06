16 female Islamic State members jailed after returning to Iran, says report
Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said the women had previous records of terrorist activity.
Iran’s judiciary has reportedly sentenced 16 female members of Islamic State to jail after returning to the country.
Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said the women had previous records of terrorist activity, according to a judiciary news website.
In November 2017, Iran arrested several women with links to IS, many of them wives of IS fighters.
Press Association