Sunday 6 May 2018

16 female Islamic State members jailed after returning to Iran, says report

Prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said the women had previous records of terrorist activity.

Iran has jailed 16 female members of Islamic State, it is reported (PA)

Iran’s judiciary has reportedly sentenced 16 female members of Islamic State to jail after returning to the country.

Iran arrested several women with links to IS last November (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said the women had previous records of terrorist activity, according to a judiciary news website.

In November 2017, Iran arrested several women with links to IS, many of them wives of IS fighters.

