At least 31 people have lost their lives as wildfires continue to rage in the US state of California

At least 31 people have lost their lives as wildfires continue to rage in the US state of California

15 photos show the devastation caused by California wildfire

Hundreds still missing as firefighters desperately try to get the blazes under control.

The statewide death toll stood at 31 and appeared certain to rise.

The so-called Camp fire that ravaged a swath of Northern California was the deadliest.

A total of 29 bodies have been found so far from that fire, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told a news briefing.

Gusty winds are expected to hamper the efforts of firefighters to tackle the fires.

Online Editors