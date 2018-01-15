15 hurt in knife incident at Russian school
Fifteen people have been hurt in a knife incident at a school in the Ural mountains city of Perm, Russian authorities said.
The local department of the Investigative Committee, a Russian law enforcement agency, said the incident started with a knife fight between two students and that teachers and other students were hurt when they tried to break it up.
The Investigative Committee said it was treating the incident as attempted murder of two or more people.
Of the 15 who were hurt, 12 have been taken to hospital, the city health department said.
The regional health ministry added that a female teacher and two students aged about 15 had been seriously wounded and were in surgery.
Nine children received what the department called "superficial injuries".
AP
Press Association