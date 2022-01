12 killed in crowd surge at Hindu shrine in Kashmir

Health workers carry the coffin of a victim of a deadly stampede at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine in Katra, India (Channi Anand/AP)

A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir on New Year’s Day killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others, officials said.

Initial reports suggested an altercation between a group of devotees led to the stampede at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, where tens of thousands of Hindus had gathered to pay respects in the hilly town of Katra, near southern Jammu city.

Mahesh, who gave only one name, said: “Something happened near one of the gates and I found myself under a crush of people. I suffocated and fell but somehow managed to stand up.

“I saw people moving over the bodies. It was a horrifying sight, but I managed to help in rescuing some injured people.”

Police stand guard as devotees queue up to visit the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a stampede in Katra, India (Channi Anand/AP)

Police stand guard as devotees queue up to visit the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a stampede in Katra, India (Channi Anand/AP)

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted police chief Dilbag Singh as saying that authorities were quick to respond and order within the crowd was immediately restored.

The pilgrimage resumed after nearly four hours, officials said, and an investigation is under way.

Another devotee named Priyansh said he and 10 friends from New Delhi arrived on Friday night to visit the shrine, and that two of his friends died in the crush.

A policeman and a health worker carry the coffin of a victim of the stampede (Channi Anand/AP)

A policeman and a health worker carry the coffin of a victim of the stampede (Channi Anand/AP)

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede,” he wrote.

Pilgrims often trek on foot to reach the hilltop temple, which is one of the most visited shrines in northern India.

People wait to collect bodies of their relatives from a community health centre in Katra (Channi Anand/AP)

People wait to collect bodies of their relatives from a community health centre in Katra (Channi Anand/AP)

Deadly crowd surges are fairly common during Indian religious festivals where huge gatherings, sometimes in the millions, cover small areas with few safety or control measures.

In 2013, pilgrims visiting a temple for a popular Hindu festival in central Madhya Pradesh state trampled over each other amid fears that a bridge would collapse, and at least 115 people were crushed to death or died in the river below.

More than 100 Hindu devotees died in a 2011 crush at a religious festival in the southern state of Kerala.