12 killed as heavy rain causes floods to city of Zhengzhou in China

Heavy rainfall in central China's Henan province has killed 12 people in its flooded capital, Zhengzhou, and has led to the relocation of about 100,000 people to safe zones.

In the capital reports said more than 20cm of rain fell in just one hour today.

Rivers burst their banks flooding city streets while subway system was inundated by flood water, trapping commuters in waist-deep water.

Both Henan province and Zhengzhou municipal meteorological bureaus raised the emergency response for the disaster to level 1, with forecasts predicting heavy rains in the province to last until Wednesday night, state media Xinhua reported.

Henan province has been hit by storms since the weekend in an unusually active rainy season, resulting in bursting of major river banks and flooding of streets of a dozen cities, upending daily lives of millions of people.