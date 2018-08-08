11-year-old girl shocked with Taser

An 11-year-old girl was Tasered by police in Cincinnati who say she was stealing from a supermarket.

Authorities say the officer suspected the girl was using a backpack to shoplift when he approached her on Monday evening. Police say the girl resisted and fled before she was shocked.

The girl was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and released to a guardian.

Police have charged the girl with theft and obstruction of justice.

Cincinnati police chief Eliot Isaac has opened an investigation. According to the department’s policy, Tasers can be used on people who are at least seven-years-old.

Vice mayor of Cincinnati Christopher Smitherman has called for a “complete investigation”.

Press Association