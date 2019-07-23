News World News

Tuesday 23 July 2019

£112m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station

Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour after the incident, arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 273kg of crystal meth.

A damaged police vehicle at a police station in Sydney (NSW Police via AP)
A damaged police vehicle at a police station in Sydney (NSW Police via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine valued at more than 200 million Australian dollars (£112 million) was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station.

A Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside Eastwood police station, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no-one, according to a police statement.

ipanews_40ea3a16-c7eb-4a4c-8860-b5a4ce876536_embedded244258512
Some of the methamphetamine that was located in a van after it crashed into parked police vehicles in Sydney (NSW Police via AP)

Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 273kg (602lbs) of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars.

The man was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police.

He was refused bail.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News