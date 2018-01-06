11 Saudi princes arrested over palace protest

The Sabq website, quoting unnamed officials, reported that a division of the Saudi National Guard, which is tasked with protecting the royal family, was ordered to arrest the princes.

The website reports the royals were sent to Ha'ir prison, a large maximum security facility south of the capital, Riyadh, run by Saudi intelligence services, where criminals, militants and al-Qaida terrorists are held.

Sabq reports the princes were demanding financial compensation from a judgment involving one of their cousins and demanding the reversal of a decision to suspend payments for royals' water and electricity bills.