11 rescued after two weeks underground following China gold mine explosion

Rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a gold mine in Qixia City in east China’s Shandong Province (Xinhua News Agency/AP)

Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine have been brought safely to the surface.

State broadcaster CCTV showed workers being hauled up one by one in baskets, their eyes shielded to protect them after so many days in darkness.

One worker was reported to have died from a head wound following the blast that deposited massive amounts of rubble in the shaft on January 10 while the mine was still under construction.

The fate of 10 others who were underground at the time is unknown. Authorities have detained mine managers for delaying reporting the accident.

The official China Daily said on its website that seven of the workers were able to walk to ambulances on their own.

Numerous ambulances were shown parked alongside engineering vehicles at the mine in Qixia.

