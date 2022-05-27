11 newborns die as fire tears through hospital in Senegal

Kaba, a mother of a ten-day-old baby, reacts as she is comforted by her mother Ndeye Absa Gueye, as she walks out of a hospital, where newborn babies died in a fire at the neonatal section of a regional hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A fire in the neonatal unit of a hospital in Senegal has killed 11 newborns.

The flames tore through Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the city of Tivaouane, about 95km north-east of the capital, Dakar, setting off grief and outrage over disrepair at some of the country’s healthcare facilities.

A politician and public works engineer, Cheikh Bamba Dieye, publicly called for a thorough review of Senegal’s medical centres.

He said he was “appalled by the horrific and unacceptable deaths” following a “recurrence of tragedies”.

President Macky Sall said only three infants could be saved.

“To their mothers and families, I express my deepest ­sympathy,” Mr Sall tweeted.

The fire was blamed on an electrical short circuit at the hospital, mayor Demba Diop said. Interior minister Antoine Diome said authorities would be opening an investigation into the condition of the hospital’s facilities as well as other healthcare centres, Senegalese media reported.

The deadly fire comes a year after four newborns died in a hospital fire in Linguere in northern Senegal.

A series of other deaths has raised concerns about maternal and infant health in the west African nation known for having some of the best hospitals in the region.

Earlier this month, authorities discovered a baby who had been declared dead by a nurse’s aide was still alive in a morgue. The infant later died.

Last year a pregnant woman died in Louga, in the north of the country, after waiting in vain for a caesarean section.

Three midwives were given six-month suspended sentences for not giving help to a person in danger.

Amnesty International’s Senegal director Seydi Gassama demanded action from the nation’s leaders, saying this kind of tragedy had become

a pattern.

“We sympathise with the pain of the bereaved families and urge the government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to locate those responsible and punish the culprits,” he said.

Health officials in Senegal said they were launching an investigation into the Tivaouane blaze.

Emergency responders remained on the scene yesterday morning.

Health minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, who was attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva, cut short his trip to return to Senegal.

Maternity care in Senegal was already under scrutiny following the recent death of the woman in labour who asked for and was denied a caesarean section.

Her name, Astou Sokha, has become a rallying cry for ­protesters.

The hospital’s director lost his job after the outcry.