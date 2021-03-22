| 8.2°C Dublin

11 Myanmar officials face EU sanctions over coup and protests crackdown

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said action would be taken against those accused of involvement in the coup and repression of demonstrators.

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered gesture of resistance during a rally in Yangon (AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporters

The European Union is set to slap sanctions on 11 officials in Myanmar who are accused of involvement in the military coup and the violent crackdown on protesters that followed.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday: “We are going to take sanctions against 11 persons involved in the coup and on the repression of the demonstrators.”

Myanmar’s military junta prevented Parliament from convening on February 1. It claimed that last November’s elections, won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in a landslide, were tainted by fraud.

Armed police remove makeshift blockages set up by protesters in Yangon (AP) Expand

The election commission that confirmed the victory has since been replaced by the junta.

The coup reversed years of slow progress towards democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule.

In the face of persistent strikes and protests against the takeover, the junta has responded with an increasingly violent crackdown and efforts to limit the information reaching the outside world.

Internet access has been severely restricted, private newspapers have been barred from publishing, and protesters, journalists and politicians have been arrested in large numbers.

